Cheddar's tigers declawed and no longer dangerous – Trainer of Freedom’s tigers

b>Residents accuse businessman of housing wild tigers



Nana Bediako confirms ownership of two tiger cubs



Nana Bediako assures of public safety over tiger fears



Samuel Tiwonitaaba Kuteba, the trainer of Freedom Jacob Caesar's tigers, has said the Tigers have been declawed, therefore, they are no longer dangerous to the public.



He told journalists on Friday, May 20, that, since he started training the tigers some four months ago, he has realised that it feels good to be with them.



"Every time I come near them I don’t want to go back home because it is nice to be with them, they have a way of communicating.



"I love to be with them because of the way they are. Tigers have some areas in their lives that make them very dangerous, that is their nails.

"So we said if that is the dangerous part of them then why can’t we declaw them, so these animals that we are talking about that they are dangerous, their nails have been declawed, they don’t have nails.”



On Thursday, May 19, Businessman, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Freedom Jacob Caesar or Cheddar, confirmed the presence of two tigers in his house and indicated that he went through the right process in bringing the animals into the country from Dubai, among other reasons to boost Ghana’s tourism.



Cheddar noted he brought in an expert who created a safety cage for the animals in order to ensure that they do not pose a danger to society.



“First of all, it is right, I have two tigers that I bought on a bid between Ghana and Dubai I was the representative from the private sector that had initiated my interest in purchasing these two animals. But we did go through the process, the animals are seven months old, still at the very young stage.



“I went in to buy these animals to add the value of tourism in our country. I wanted to go into the Safari World by making sure that Ghana becomes the first country in the whole of West Africa, East Africa and Central Africa, except for South Africa which has these animals.



“We wanted to be the first that will have it and so, I went in for the male and the female version of it, I have been keeping them on me for six months. I brought expects from outside to create a safety cage for these animals so they don’t become dangerous to the public,” Cheddar stressed.



Meanwhile, the two tigers according to the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission are said to be safe, healthy and well protected.



According to Luri Kanton, the Director of Operations at the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission, after a visit to the facility where the animals were held confirmed that they will soon be relocated.



"The tigers are safe, healthy and well protected and relocation will be done after investigations.



"A new structure would’ve to be constructed at a new location before the relocation of the animals could be done,” Luri Kanton told the media on Friday, May 20, 2022.