Check out the full list of MMDCEs for Greater Accra and Eastern Regions

• President Akufo-Addo’s nominee list for Chief Executives of MMDAs for Greater Accra and Eastern Region captures some interesting names



• Per documents sighted by GhanaWeb, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly is set to have its first female Mayor



• Nsawam traders are also against the president’s choice of MCE for the area



The list of the nominees for the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives is set to be released by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.



GhanaWeb has however intercepted the list of nominees presented by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the Eastern and Greater Accra Regions.



The biggest story from the Greater Accra Region is that, Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah, who was the Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly in the first term of President Akufo-Add has been fired.



In his place Elizabeth Sackey, who is a former member of parliament for Okaikwei North, has been nominated as the first female Mayor of Accra.



If given the nod by the assembly members of the AMA, Elizabeth Sackey will be working with her cousin Henry Quartey who is the Greater Accra Regional Minister.



In the Eastern Region, there already have been reactions to the retention of Isaac Buabeng as Chief Executive of the Nsawam-Adoagyiri municipality.



Some traders, GhanaWeb understands, poured on the streets of Nsawam today to register their displeasure over the president’s pick for the area.



LIST OF MMDCES FOR GREATER ACCRA REGION



1.Tema Metro ~Charles O. Boateng(MCE Nominated



2. Ledzokuku~ Ms. Kwao Gifty(MCE Nominated)



3.Ashaiman ~ Alhajj. Laboran Yakubu ( MCE Nominated)



4.Shai Osuduku ~ Stephen Nene Oyartey(MCE Nominated)



5. Accra Metro~Elizabeth Sackey (MCE Nominated)



6.Ablekuma North~ Kofi Ofori(MCE Nominated)



7.Ablekuma West~ George Cyril( MCE Nominated)



8.Ablekuma Central~Marimma Korley Amui( MCE Nominated)



9.Weija Gbawe~Patrick Kwasi Brako(MCE Nominated)



10.Okaikwei North~Alhajj Abdul Rahaman( MCE Nominated).



11.GA South~ Joseph Nyami Adjei(MCE Nominated)



12.GA West~ Michael Nii Adjei.(MCE Nominated)



13. GA Central~ Mohammed Bashiru(MCE Nominated)



14. GA East ~Janet Tulasi(MCE Nominated)



15.GA North~ Simon Sekyere(MCE Nominated)



16.Ayawaso Central ~ Alhajj Mohammed Quaye.(MCE Nominated)



17.Ayawaso North~ Alhajj Manaf(MCE Nominated)



18.Ayawaso East~ Sabo Abdul Rahman.(MCE Nominated)



19. Ayawaso West~ Edmund Nii Lante Lamptey .(MCE Nominated)



20. La Nkwantanang~ Abubakar Sadick Ahmed.(MCE Nominated)



21.Ada West~Sampson Tetteh Kpankah(MCE Nominated)



22.Ada East ~Sarah Dogbakie Pobee (MCE Nominated)



23.Krowor~ Naa Adoley Wuta Ofei(MCE Nominated)



24.Ningo Prampram~ Jonathan Teye Doku(MCE Nominated)



25.La Dadekotopon~ Solomon Kotey Nikai(MCE Nominated)



26.Korle-Klottey ~Samuel Adjei Tawiah.(MCE Nominated)



27.Adenta~ Joseph Odei Boye(MCE Nominated)



28.Tema West ~Akwasi Opoku Bosompem(MCE Nominated)



29.Kpone Katamanso~ Felix Tetteh(MCE Nominated)



