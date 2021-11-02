Check our online portal for screening directions – Police to recruitment applicants

General News of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

• Phase two of the 2021 police recruitment exercise begins



• Applicants to go through body screening and document inspection at designated centers



• Applicants will be disqualified for failing to abide by reporting protocols



The Ghana Police Service has announced the commencement of the next phase of its ongoing recruitment exercise.



Following the filing of applications by prospective recruits last month, the police in a statement has directed applicants whose applications were successfully accepted to check its online portal for further directions for the next phase.





The next phase which is the screening phase will see successful applicants turn up at various designated centers for physical body screening and authentication of documents.



“The Ghana Police Service wishes to inform all qualified applicants of the ongoing recruitment exercise to check the online portal for further details on the screening process.



“The Police Administration has scheduled Thursday, 4/11/2021 to Thursday 11/11/2021 for the screening of General Duty Recruits, Tradesmen, Graduates-General and Graduate Professionals.



According to the release, medical professionals and legal practitioners who applied for the exercise will be screened at a later date and will be informed via a communique.



