'Cheap' Asiedu Nketia went to parliament for a vote on budget – Obiri Boahen

General News of Thursday, 2 December 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen has said that he and the General Secretary of the NPP will not have cheapened themselves to be present at parliament for the voting on the 2022 Budget Statement.



His comments come at the back of social media comments that have lashed out at the NPP general secretary for his absence in parliament during the voting on the Budget Statement, while the NDC’s General Secretary Asiedu Nketia was present.



Obiri Boahen held the view parliamentary business should not be confused with party business. He added that those who have criticized John Boadu are ignorant of the business of parliament.



In an interview with Happy FM’s Don Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, he said: “The MPs represent their constituents even though they are there on party tickets. People must understand that parliament is a different institution from party duties and as party executives, we have no control over parliamentarians. The General Secretary and I will not have cheapened ourselves to be present during the budget reading.”



He added that even though the General Secretary of the NDC was present in parliament for voting on the 2022 Budget, he will never decide to be present as the deputy General Secretary of the NPP.



Parliament, on Friday, voted against the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy for the government.



This was after the House concluded a debate on the Budget on Friday evening, November 26, 2021, and the Majority side walked out of the Chamber. Through the voice vote, the House rejected the Budget when the Speaker asked the question, a few minutes to 8pm on Friday.



Meanwhile, the Majority Caucus has asked Ghanaians to disregard reports concerning the rejection of the 2022 budget by Parliament.



According to the Majority, the action is illegal and must be treated with the contempt it deserves.



“For the record, the acts of the Minority and the decision of the Speaker to endorse it, constitute an unconstitutionality and an illegality and should be disregarded, as same is void and of no effect whatsoever,” part of the statement by the majority read.