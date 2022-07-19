Chasing NPP chairmanship for 20 years doesn’t make Stephen Ntim competent – Edem Agbana

Politics of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

The newly elected chairman for the ruling NPP, Stephen Ntim, has been commended for his consistency that won him the position.



A Deputy NDC National Youth Organiser, Edem Agbana, who congratulated Ntim on his new position on Dwaboase on TV XYZ indicated that he doubts whether the national chairman of their opponents is competent to win the 2024 general elections.



“Stephen Ntim is not reckless in his commentary like some of his party executives but chasing the position for 20 years doesn’t mean he is competent,” Edem Agbana argued in Akan.



To him, President Akufo-Addo chased his dream of becoming a president for many years but has failed to deliver on his promises after he was given the mandate in 2017.



In his argument, Ntim may chase the position for a long time but could perform abysmally.



Although he wished him well, Agbana could not vouch for Stephen Ntim.



The NPP held its national delegates conference over the weekend at the Accra Sports Stadium to elect national officers to steer the affairs of the party for the next for years.



The incumbent General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu lost his position to Mr. Justin Frimpong Koduah, alias JFK in the keenly contested election.



Mr. Kodua, who is the Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) polled 2,857 votes to beat Mr. John Boadu who obtained 2,524 votes out of the total 5,556 votes cast.



National Women Organiser Kate Gyamfua retained his position while National Youth Organiser Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) won the National Organiser position.



The national treasure and national youth organiser slots were won by new entrants.



Ntim’s Story



He polled 4,014 votes to beat his contenders.



Mr. Ntim has contested for the position on four previous occasions.



The just-ended conference is his fifth time of trying.



Mr. Ntim’s first attempt to be chairman of the party was in December 2005.



His second attempt was in 2010 while his third attempt was in 2014.



He again lost on the fourth attempt to Freddie Blay in 2018.



In 2005, Mr. Ntim lost to Peter Mac Manu, who was President Akufo-Addo’s campaign manager in the 2016 polls.



His second contest in 2010 ended in a loss to the late Jake Okanta Obetsebi-Lamptey and another loss to Paul Afoko in 2014.