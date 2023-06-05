Chase NDC girls; eat into their party – NPP Youth Organizer charges NPP Boys

Politics of Monday, 5 June 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

National Youth Organizer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha believes the NPP will need numbers to win the 2024 election.



He observed that one of the ways to get the results is when the male youth of the political party eat into the camp of the largest opposition political party, National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The Youth Organizer, known popularly as SM has therefore admonished the youth of the governing NPP to make it a point to chase ladies in the NDC to woo them to get their votes.



Salam Mustapha was speaking at the Oti Regional Youth Conference when he made this call.



“Let’s all out and campaign, house to house and sell our message to the people. The boys should go and chase the NDC girls and bring them to the party,” adding that winning elections is about numbers, hence the need to eat into the NDC.



He extolled the government for fixing the township roads of the district and other developmental projects and believes that due to the government’s performance, the NPP should be able to snatch the Krachi West seat from the NDC.



The well-attended program saw in attendance the regional minister for the region, regional chairman and executives, constituency youth organiser and deputies, and other constituency executives and party followers.



Also present were MMDCES in the region and Opare Ansah, who represented the Vice President as the special guest of honor.