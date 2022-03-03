Charlie Keyz, announces the release of new album 'Secret Place'

Music of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Source: Clement Afreh

Charles Osei, popularly known as Charlie Keyz who is a keyboardist, arranger, composer, Music Director and producer with close to two decades of music experience as well as working with several well sought after gospel artistes in Ghana and internationally is releasing an album on 4th March, 2022.





He’s delighted and excited to share this album SECRET PLACE with you birthed from a place of fellowship with God, songs that will refresh your spirit and stir up your desire to stay in constant prayer and fellowship in the Father’s presence.



“Secret Place” has a total of eight songs that will help any believer in that place of prayer seeking God’s face have a conducive atmosphere to make their requests known unto their Father in heaven.



This album features two very prominent artistes in the Ghanaian gospel music space “Joe Mettle” and “Ceccy Twum”, who have over the years lifted the banner of Jesus high with their voices and ministries.



I asked Charlie Keyz if anyone else was featured and if his wife Akosua Kyerematen, who is also an amazing singer was featured on the album. His answer was “No”. Imagine my shock. He went on the state that “Every project comes with direction based on its purpose”. And I must say, I agree to his response.



The album will be live on all online stores. So get ready to go stream, purchase and watch it on 4th March 2022.