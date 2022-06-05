Charles Owusu ordained as pastor

General News of Sunday, 5 June 2022

Source: thedailysearchlight.com

Politician and Social Activist, Mr. Charles Owusu has been ordained as a man of God.



At a colourful ceremony in the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, the Founder and Leader of the church, praised Charles Owusu and the two other pastors who were ordained with him for their exemplary leadership qualities and stated that they would be assets to the work of God.



Anointing them with oil, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah empowered them with the word of God and hoped that their ministries would be blessed with fruit of souls.



Mr. Charles Owusu, now Pastor Charles Owusu, was until his elevation to the priesthood a staff of the Forestry Commission of Ghana.



The renowned political activist and commentator, Charles Owusu previously served in executive positions in Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom’s Progressive Peoples Party (PPP).



With a wide background in political activism, Owusu’s emergence into the field of religious work promises to set him off on a new career.



Several notable personalities were present at the ceremony including his family and friends.



