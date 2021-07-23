Charles Bissue petitions NPP over Anas' exposé

General News of Friday, 23 July 2021

Source: Daniel Bampoe, Contributor

The Former Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Small Scale Mining Charles Onuawonto Bissue has petitioned the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) over the Anas Aremeyaw Anas exposé that led to his exit from office.



Although details of the petition are not readily available, sources say the petition among other things explains the circumstances leading to his recording by someone who had sought to compromise his fight against corruption.



He had argued that he was set up by a team member he had sacked for corruption.



According to him, one Francis Owusu Akyaw who was introduced to him by former Science and Environment Minister Professor Frimpong Boateng set him up because he had refused to accede to his constant request to engage in illegal mining.



“Prof. introduced him to me as a geologist, later I found out he was none of that. Along the line, he kept pestering me that we should get some concession and engage in illegal mining. I told him I stood for none of that because my commitment to the job won’t allow me to compromise myself. I believed in the mandate given me by the President and I wanted to deliver on it so eventually, I sacked him from that office," he said.



Speaking on Starr Chat Wednesday he added: “I’ve known for two years that the video of me taking money was a setup. If you’re asking that we do mining illegally and I refuse as your body, it’s obvious I’m an impediment”



The Police CID which investigated allegations of corruption against Mr. Bissue in July 2019 cleared him of any wrongdoing.



“Mr. Bissue was not found to be culpable of any offense, a parallel investigation by the office of Special Prosecutor is however still ongoing,” the Graphic quoted the police report as saying. The report also reportedly cleared all individuals captured in the Anas video taking bribes.