Charles Asiedu: Meet Asiedu Nketiah’s son aiming for Tano South parliamentary seat

A number of young people on both sides of the political divide, that is in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are eyeing seats in the legislature come 2024.



The hurdle at this stage is to scale the party primaries before they go into real battle come December 2024 to secure a seat in Parliament.



One such aspiring lawmaker is Charles Asiedu.



On a good day, he will pass off as another young activist in the NDC who is seeking to replace the retiring MPs and or one seeking to wrestle a seat from the NPP for his party.



Charles it so happens is the son of the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.



Who is Charles Asiedu?



a. Charles only recently declared his intention to contest in the party’s Tano South parliamentary primaries.



b. He is a former organizer of the party in the Ahafo Region



c. He is seeking to replace Hannah Bissue (current Women’s Organizer) who has been NDC’s candidate in the constituency since 2012, winning it once.



d. Charles will come up against four other contenders according to information available to GhanaWeb.



e. Prior to his regional organizer position, Charles served as two-term branch organizer before becoming a deputy Brong Ahafo Regional Organizer.



f. He has a close relationship with Dr Hanna Bissiw’s serving as her campaign manager for the successful National Women’s Organizer bids in 2018 and 2022.







Charles (arrowed) joined by Hanna Bissiw and other NDC activists during a protest in Techiman



g. Charles holds a Master of Arts Degree in Organizational Leadership and Governance from the University of Ghana Business school. He is also a product of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ).



h. He has a certificate in Political Leadership and Party Organisation from the NDC’s Ghana Institute of Social Democracy (GISD).



i. Charles Asiedu’s areas of expertise are communication, political marketing and branding, research, governance, strategic planning and human resource development.



In an interview with Accra-based myxyzonline.com, the youth activist said “I am always here with the people and they know me to be a vibrant party person who has served them in different capacities.”



Whether he scales the party primaries and makes it past the December 7, 2024 post, like they say, time will tell.



