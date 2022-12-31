Charles Adu Boahen was used as the sacrificial lamb – Sam George

General News of Saturday, 31 December 2022

Member of Parliament for Prampram has raised concerns over the president’s decision to sack the Minister of state in charge of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen.



According to Sam George, Charles Adu Boahen was used as the sacrificial lamb because he was sacked at the time when there were calls for finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta to resign over the country’s economic crisis.



Speaking on the Key Points on TV3 Saturday, December 31, Sam George said “Charles Adu Boahen was used as the sacrificial lamb. That video was in 2018, it is an old video, it is four years old.



“He put out a post thanking the president that he was resigning," 3news.com quoted. Analysing the performance of Ken Ofori-Atta in the year 2022, the MP said, "The Ghanaian market has lost confidence in Ofori-Atta, simple.”



Aremeyaw Anas's in a recent exposé dubbed ‘Galamsey Economy’ compelled President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack the Minister of State in Charge of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen from office.



The president also referred him to the Office of the Special Prosecutor for further investigations and allegations of corruption levelled against him.



In a press release, the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Adjabeng, said his office had commenced an investigation into the actions of Charles Adu Boahen and any other implicated person contained in the investigative exposé, 'Galamsey Economy'.



Charles Adu Boahen on video alleged that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia needs just USD200,000 as an 'appearance fee' and some positions by an investor for his siblings to get his backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.



