Chaos over party nomination forms not a surprise - Freddie Blay

Politics of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Blay says disagreements are bound to happen during elections



We will ensure that disagreements do not affect the party - NPP Chair



Anybody who wants a nomination form will get one – NPP



National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, has stated that the current chaos being witnessed over the sale of the party’s nomination forms for polling station executives, is not a surprise to him.



According to him, the disturbances happening should be expected because there is bound to be disagreement anytime elections are held, asaaseradio.com reported.



He added that the party will continue to put in measures to ensure that the chaos among the grassroots of the party does not generate situations that will affect the party’s electoral fortunes.





“…When you have an election, people disagree and I don’t expect that it will degenerate into some fisticuffs and so forth. But, if it even does, we’ll contain it. We’ll make sure that this thing will not degenerate into something else. So, I’m not surprised at all,” Blay is reported to have said during an interview with Asaase radio.



He said that any member of the party who is found to be hoarding the party’s nomination forms will be dealt with.



He added that the party has put in measures to ensure that every party faithful who needs a nomination form gets on.



Meanwhile, the Director of Research and Elections of NPP, Evans Nimako, urged persons responsible for conducting the election at various polling stations to adhere to the rules governing elections.



“The mandate given to the polling stations and electoral area coordinators committee must be conducted in a manner as given in the rules and regulations for the conduct of these elections.



“We expect nothing more, nothing else than strict compliance to the directives given. All those who in one way or the other giving a certain posture that is not in consonance with the party’s rules and regulation will be taken off,” Nimako is reported to have said.



The NPP on February 14, 2022, released the processes to elect officers for the party at the polling station level.



According to the party, nomination forms for the election can be picked from February 19, 2022, to February 29, 2022, at a cost of GH¢10.



Vetting of candidates will be done between February 22, 2022, and February 24, 2022, with the election being held from February 25, 2022, to March 5, 2022, in more than 38,000 polling stations across the country.