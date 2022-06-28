Chaos as tear gas, stones fly, police and protestors clash at Arise Ghana demo

General News of Tuesday, 28 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It appears there is confusion on the grounds of the demonstration at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle as Arise Ghana protestors and officials from the police service clash.



For about 15 minutes, there was teargas being fired into the crowd by police personnel after some elements in the crowd decided to push against the police who had built a barricade to stop protestors from moving from the Kwame Nkrumah Circle towards the Ringroad Central area.



The altercation happened after organisers met with top officials of the police service to discuss the way forward following an obstruction when protestors tried moving from Obra Spot.



Police officials on the ground had suggested that organisers stick to the court's assigned route for the demonstration, that is from Obra Spot through the Independence Square.



But organisers of the Arise Ghana demonstration who did not agree to this insisted that they will use the Ring Road Central area through Ako Adjei Interchange to the ministries.



After this meeting with the police, organisers returned to address the crowd about the situation but during this period, aggrieved protestors went against the police and tried pushing back the barricade.



Consequently, the police fired teargas to disperse the crowd which at this point was not only pushing against the police but pelting stones and objects at them.



There's heavy police presence as about 500 police personnel have been deployed to the area to deal with the situation.



Pockets of protestors are still scattered around the grounds, burning tyres and pelting stones at passing police.