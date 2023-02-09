Chaos as royal family unveils another Chief at Asamankese

Regional News of Thursday, 9 February 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Tension is brewing following the unveiling of a parallel Chief Osabarima Kantenka Ateabisa Pobi Asomani as the alleged legitimate chief of Asamankese traditional area by Royal Akua Korang lineage of Abrade Akwamu Clan of Asamankese.



Intelligence gathered indicates that there are grand plans by the Abrade clan to take over the palace to occupy same.





Osabarima Atiabisa Kantinka Asomaning formerly Barima Pobi Asomaning, Aworashene, and Osabarima Adu Darko III are both claiming legitimacy to the Asamankese stool for many years.



Osabarima Adu Darko however has purportedly been gazetted.



However, Counsel for Osabarima Atiabisa Kantinka Asomani has described the Gazette as fake.



Agbotey John ESQ, the Lawyer explains that the alleged gazette is fraught with flaws and fraudulent procedure which is going to be challenged in court.





He also said all persons and institutions that took part in the flawed process will be cited for multiple contempt cases.



Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II, has meanwhile said Osabarima Adu Darko III is legitimate Chief of Asamankese who has duly sworn oath of allegiance to him.



He, therefore, described the purported installation of Osabarima Kentenka Ateabisa Pobi as Asamankese Chief amidst violence as “unlawful, irregular, uncustomary, being an aberration of Akyem Abuakwa custom and therefore null, void and of no effect.”





However, addressing the media, the Abusuapanyin of Royal Akua Korang lineage of Abrade Akwamu Clan of Asamankese, Opanyin Kwasi Asare, said all necessary legal steps taken from judicial committee of Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council to the Regional House of Chiefs and Koforidua High Court were declared in their favour, therefore, the nomination, installation, and enstoolment of Osabarima Kentenka Ateabisa Pobi Asomaning as Asamankesehene is in line with Akwamu culture and legitimate.



The Registrar of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs Mr. Richmond Persawu says processes for gazetting were initiated by Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council which presented the candidate to the Research Committee of the Regional House of Chiefs, then moved to the standing committee before finally laid before the house for approval for the Registrar to send same to the National House of Chiefs for gazetting.



He, therefore, said it makes no sense for the Registrar to be accused of connivance insisting on records of the Regional House of chiefs, there is no pending chieftaincy case emanating from Asamankese which is before the house.