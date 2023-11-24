Channel your grievances to the right authorities — Dr Bawumia to Police

General News of Friday, 24 November 2023

Source: GNA

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has advised personnel of the Ghana Police Service to channel their work-related grievances through the Command Structures of the Service, instead of resorting to the public.



He also entreated them to respect the rules and regulations of the Police Service in handling their grievances to ensure peace and harmony.



“Remember, you cannot find solution if you discuss your work-related grievances in a “chop bar” or at a friend’s party when the doors of the office of the chair of the Police Council are always open,” he said.



Dr Bawumia, who is the Chairperson of the Police Council, gave the admonition during the 52nd graduation of the Cadet Officer Course of the Ghana Police Service in Accra, on Wednesday.



The ceremony which took place at the Ghana Police Academy in Tesano, Accra, saw a total of 344 officers commissioned into the Senior Officer Corps of the Ghana Police Service by Vice President Bawumia after undergoing six-month intensive training.



The Vice President noted that the Police Service operated within a well-organised structures and effective communication channels supported by a robust command and control system, hence it was incumbent on every police officer to comply with it.



He commended the Police Administration for the on-going change in thinking in the training regime of Cadet Officers at the Ghana Police Academy, with significant blend of theory and practical training.



That, he said, was tailored to meet the emerging dynamics of democratic policing, underscored by integrated working with stakeholders and strengthened by a more confident and oriented law enforcement leadership at the district and unit levels across the country.



“The feedback and performance outcomes from the field by products of the reform initiative have been inspiring,” Dr Bawumia noted.



He congratulated the beneficiaries for being part of the training reform and urged them to work hard to maintain and improve the standards set by their predecessors to enhance safety and security for socio-economic development of the communities.



“As the Chairman of the Police Council, I am committed to fulfilling my constitutional role alongside the Council team to ensure that the administrative and operational aspects of the Service benefit both officers and citizens.



“In law enforcement, leadership marked by discipline, professionalism, and integrity is crucial for success and credibility Bawumia added.



Fostering a culture based on these principles is not just a preference for the Ghana Police; it is a necessity to uphold public trust and respect, he observed.



He assured of the Government’s commitment to resourcing the Police Service to enable it to continue to play its constitutional role of maintaining law and order for all citizens.



“Certainly, the centrality of law enforcement as pivotal driver for politico-socio-economic development and progress in contemporary times cannot be over-emphasized,” he said.



He highlighted some infrastructure the Government would undertake for the Police Academy including lecture rooms and ultra-modern auditorium and residential accommodation nearing completion.



That, he said, would improve teaching and learning and adequately accommodate the increasing number of officers admitted to the Academy.



The Government, he said, would continue to support the decentralization efforts of the Formed Police Unit (FPU) of the Police Service nationwide.



So far, he said, more than 122 bases had been established across the country in addition to the provision of motorbikes and related equipment of law enforcement, while more mobilisation of resources is on-going to ensure those FPU bases are self-sustaining.



That, he said, was necessary to capacitate them to deliver the expected formed responses and address emerging violent crimes as may be required of them in the locations they operate.