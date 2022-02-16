Change your network if their MoMo charges are too high – Okyere Baafi

General News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Okyere Baafi educates his constituents on E-Levy



Changing MoMo network would help reduce impact of E-Levey, MP



Accept E-Levy or Free SHS would be cancelled – Okyere Baafi



New Juaben South MP, Michael Okyere Baafi has urged Ghanaians to change their mobile networks if their mobile money (MoMo) transaction charges are too high.



According to him, this will help reduce the impact of the E-Levy on Ghanaians if it is passed by parliament, Starrfm reported.



The member of parliament (MP), who was speaking to some members of his constituency, also explained that the proposed E-Levy would not affect the first GH¢100 being sent by a customer.



“You are the one who pays the levy, so for instance, if you are sending GH¢200 to your child at OPASS, you won’t pay tax on the first GH¢100. So, the first hundred cedis is free. The GH¢100 left is what you will pay the E-Levy on. The one sending is the one who will pay the levy. Your child who is receiving will not pay anything.



"The Telecommunication companies in Ghana are many. We have MTN, Vodafone and Airtel Tigo. For MTN, they charge, Vodafone doesn’t charge so if you think MTN is charging too much just migrate to Vodafone. Simple,” Okyere Baafi is quoted by starrfm.com.gh.



Also, the MP said Ghanaians must accept the introduction of E-Levy if they want the Free Senior High School policy introduced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to be maintained.



According to him, if the E-Levy is rejected, the Akufo-Addo government will be forced to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which will lead to the cancellation of the free SHS policy.



“If we don’t pay the E-levy and we have go to the World Bank or the IMF for loans, they will ask Akufo-Addo to cancel the free SHS which will affect your children so you must all accept the E-levy and pay it so it helps all of us.”