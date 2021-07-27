Change your lifestyle to win the war against coronavirus - Prof. Osafo to Ghanaians

General News of Tuesday, 27 July 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Senior Psychologist, Professor Joseph Osafo has urged Ghanaians to guard themselves against the Coronavirus disease.



Ghana is reportedly in the third wave of the viral disease with her active cases exceeding 4,000.



" . . in recent weeks, we have seen a marked increase in the number of cases. As at Friday, 23rd July 2021, three (3) weeks later, the Ghana Health Service is now reporting that our total number of active cases stands at four thousand, five hundred and twenty-one (4,521). A total of one million, four hundred and six thousand, and eleven (1,406,011) tests have been conducted, out of which one hundred and two thousand, one hundred and three (102,103) persons have been infected with the virus, and ninety-six thousand, seven hundred and fifty-nine (96,759) persons have recovered.



"Our daily infection rate for the past week is three hundred and fifty (350) cases, and, sadly, forty (40) more people have died from COVID over the last ten (10) weeks, bringing the cumulative number of deaths to eight hundred and twenty-three (823) since the onset of the pandemic. Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi Metropolitan areas remain the hotspots of infections. This entire development is very alarming," President Nana Addo said in his 26th COVID-19 nation update on Sunday, July 25, 2021.



Making submissions on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Prof. Joseph Osafo blasted Ghanaians for relaxing on the COVID-19 protocols.



He reminded them that the war against the disease won't be won should they continue ignoring the safety protocols.



He advised Ghanaians to value their lives, therefore must wear their nose masks and practice all the other COVID-19 preventive etiquettes.



He cautioned; ''You should remember that what we're fighting against is not the virus; it's our own lifestyle. We have already won against the virus if we fight our own lifestyle.''



