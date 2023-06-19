Change your attitude, avoid practices that contribute to flooding – Keta MCE to residents

Regional News of Monday, 19 June 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Keta Municipality Emmanuel Gemegah has urged residents of the municipality to know the areas they are in and adjust accordingly.



According to him, the flooring of many buildings in the municipality lay very low which can easily be covered with water anytime it rains and floods.



“We would have learnt from that but you saw that when we go to certain places the flooring of some buildings are just very low. People must learn from that to know who we are, where we are and adjust,” he said.



“We must avoid human behaviours that are contributing factors, like building on the water ways and avoid low flooring of our buildings to prevent perennial flooding that the municipality experiences, which is affecting lives, properties and livelihood.”



He continued that: “I think Keta by and large is below sea level and this is not happening just today. It has been with us since.”



According to the MCE, he is a victim of the flood and has thus experienced what other residents of the area are going through.



“Part of the residency is flooded too. Over here when there is power outage, I experience it too. I feel what the people feel and I know what they are going through now," he said.



Mr Gemegah was speaking to Class 91.3 FM's Volta Regional Correspondent Kingsley Attitsogbui after touring flood-affected areas in the Keta municipality on Thursday, 15th June, 2023, together with the Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Eric Nana Prempeh-Agyemang.



The purpose of the tour was to conduct an assessment of the affected areas and victims in order to distribute some relief items to cushion them.



It was led by the Volta Regional Director of NADMO, Ivy Amewugah.