Change in Minority leadership fueled by greed, selfishness – Suhuyini

General News of Friday, 27 January 2023

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale North Alhaji Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini says no one can intimidate the Minority caucus into accepting a new leadership which he says is inappropriate.



Suhuyini seems not to buy into the new idea of leadership in Parliament and believes that it is fueled by greed and selfishness and nothing more.



A letter signed by General Secretary Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey said Adjumako MP and current ranking member on the Finance Committee Cassiel Ato Forson will replace Haruna Iddrisu as leader of the Minority in Parliament.



The change in leadership is said to be a Palace Coup orchestrated by John Mahama and party Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah to cut down the rising influence of the front bench led by Haruna Iddrisu.



The changes have been met with mixed reactions with the members of the Minority caucus complaining about the fact that the party’s leadership did not inform them of the move to change their leadership in Parliament.



Read Suhuyini’s Post Below



Like life, death and taxes, change is the other constant. Therefore, I’m not against constructive changes bourne out of an exhaustive consultative process involving key stakeholders of the party to our front bench as a minority group.



Clearly, that is not what has happened, no matter how well-intentioned it may be.



Worse of all, whoever is advising the strategy of the proposed new leaders, is feeding into a normal human extreme greed and selfishness, perhaps because the fellow(s) is unable to untamed theirs too.



Given the composition of our caucus as against our opponents and the expectations of what we can achieve together and the reality of what we cannot, even if we are together. It will take extreme greed and selfishness to want to lead this NDC caucus at ALL COSTS at this time, without a toss about long-term consequences on the caucus and party.



I wonder why it seems people think they can intimidate the entire caucus into submitting to an authority we consider inappropriately constituted. Some may, but not the majority of us and it’s not personal, it’s conviction, and it is principled.