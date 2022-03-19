Champion local content - Deputy Energy Minister to Gambian Petroleum Commission

General News of Saturday, 19 March 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Deputy Energy Minister, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam has said that with the right leadership, he is optimistic that the Petroleum Commission of Gambia would grow into a robust upstream regulatory organ.



He made these comments when he addressed a delegation from the Petroleum Commission of Gambia on Thursday, 17 March 2022, as part of their study tour of Ghana’s petroleum sector.



In his address, he urged the commission to not only champion local content, but local participation as well.



In his view, it was pertinent to make sure that local businesses were included in the operation of their petroleum activities.



He also entreated them to operate an open door policy to aide operators establish a reasonable level of decorum in the petroleum activities.



While underscoring the need to be vigilant with legalities, the deputy minister who is also a lawmaker entreated the commission to be transparent in their dealings.



He ended by establishing Ghana’s commitment to share her experience in their petroleum journey with Gambia to ensure they get the most benefits from their growing petroleum sector.