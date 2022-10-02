'Champion' Amoako Atta's work in roads sector phenomenal - Bawumia

General News of Sunday, 2 October 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has hailed the Roads Minister Kwasi Amoako Atta for the phenomenal work he has done in his sector.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia believes that the Minister is worth commending for the instrumental works in the road sector across the country.



“I call him Champion Minister because under his (Kwasi Amoako Attah) leadership the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuafo Addo has constructed more roads than any other government in the Fourth Republic.”



Apart from roads, he indicated that the bridges and interchanges constructed under the leadership of Amoako Atta have been phenomenal and have never happened under any government in the country.



The Vice President made this known when he commissioned 22km of roads in Cape Coast as part of the Master Project Support Agreement between the Government of China through the Sinohydro corporation.



He used the opportunity to call on the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to understand some agreements signed by the government before they condemn it.



“When I first mounted the idea of Sinohydro road project after I visited China in 2018, many of our political opponents said that what we were proposing to under Sinohydro roads project was not possible and again said the government is lying but today is yet another day of commissioning.



He continued “unfortunately for some of our opponents when we say something and they don’t understand, instead of asking for an explanation and also reading about it, they don’t like to read but they just say you are lying. Today as we are commissioning the roads they are silent” Dr. Alhaji Bawumia.