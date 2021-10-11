Chamber of Mines supports Green Ghana project with more than GH¢700,000

Regional News of Monday, 11 October 2021

Source: GNA

The Ghana Chamber of Mines on Monday presented a cheque for GH¢778,657.00 to the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources towards the implementation of the Ghana Green initiative.



Green Ghana is an initiative of the Ministry to restore the degraded forest cover caused by the activities of illegal miners.



The project was launched nationwide on Friday, June 11, 2021, with the planting of over seven million tree species.



The Ministry has targeted to plant 20 million trees next year, hence the Chamber's support to realise that vision.



Receiving the dummy cheque at the Ministry in Accra, Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister, reiterated government's commitment to greening Ghana and making illegal mining a "no go area" in the country.



He inaugurated a joint committee comprising technical experts from the Ministry and the Ghana Chamber of Mines to deal with mining matters and related issues with dispatch.



The Committee will discuss and proffer solutions to mining industry concerns and issues regarding policy formulation and implementation as well as directives and legal regimes.



It is co-chaired by a Deputy Minister in charge of Mining, George Mireku Duker, and Edwin Acquaye, a member of the Finance and Budget Committee of the Chamber.



The Committee will also consider the concerns of government as well as its proposed strategic initiatives on the business and operations of mining companies and agree on their resolution and ramifications on the mining industry.



Additionally, it will agree on the approach that will enhance the outcomes for the State whilst at the same time not adversely impacting the competitiveness and attractiveness of Ghana's mining industry.



Other members of the Committee include Martin Ayisi, the Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission, Benjamin Aryee, Ministry's Advisor on Mine, Juliet Manteaw-Kutin, a member of the Legal and Legislative Affairs Committee of the Chamber, and Sulemana Koney, Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber.



Mr Jinapor said the Ministry viewed the Chamber as a partner to ensure the concerns of industry players were smoothly addressed while resolving emerging issues promptly.



Eric Asubonteng, the President of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, assured of the Chamber's determination to providing the requisite support to realise the Green Ghana initiative.