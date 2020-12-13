General News of Sunday, 13 December 2020

Challenge the results of the parliamentary polls - Felix Ofosu Kwakye told

Felix Kwakye Ofosu lost in the parliamentary race on December 7

Former financier of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Volta Region, Mr. Oscar Yao Doe has advised Felix Kwakye Ofosu to call for a recount of ballots in the just ended parliamentary elections in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese constituency where he contested on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Felix who was a former Deputy Communications Minister under the Mahama administration lost the AAK parliamentary race to the incumbent, Hon. Elvis Morris Donkoh of the NPP by just 176 votes.



Felix polled a total of 24,872 votes whiles the incumbent MP, now Member of Parliament-elect polled a total of 25,048.



However, the former NPP financier who is now an active NDC member seems to suspect something fishy and thereby calling on the former deputy communications minister to request for a recount.



According to Oscar, Felix won the seat and should act to reclaim it.



“Felix, don’t be asleep. Request for a recount and reclaim the seat you have won. Your margins are bigger than you think,” Oscar wrote on his Facebook wall.



Meanwhile, Felix, who seems to be content with the outcome of the election conceded defeat to the incumbent NPP MP, Elvis Morris Donkoh.





