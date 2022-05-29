You are here: HomeNews2022 05 29Article 1548311

Chairman Wontumi re-elected as NPP Chairman for 3rd time

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has sailed through his re-election bid as Regional Chairman for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region.

This is the third time Chairman Wontumi, as he is popularly called, is securing the seat.

Chairman Wontumi first won the position in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018. Before that, he was the constituency chairman for Bosomtwe.

The vociferous Chairman polled 464 votes against that of his closest contender, Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (COKA), who got 306 votes.

Other members of the party who contested for the Chairmanship position included Asare Bediako, Owusu Aduomi and Oheneba Kofi Adum Bawuah.

Robert Asare Bediako, who is contesting the chairmanship position for the second time, polled 20 votes to be the third. Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, a former MP for Ejisu, polled nine votes and Oheneba Kofi Adum Bawuah managed three votes to be in the fourth and fifth positions respectively.

Find below the full results:

CHAIRMAN

Bernard Antwi Boasiako Boasiako -464
Odeneho Kwaku Appiah -306
Asare Bediako -20
Kwabena Owusu Aduomi - 9
Oheneba Adum Bawua -3

FIRST VICE-CHAIRMAN

Kwabena Senkyire -=342
Patrick Acheampong -358
Kennedy Marfo -76
Yaw Amoaten -26

SECOND VICE-CHAIRMAN

Victoria Owusu Acheaw - 422
Patrick Gyamfi-153
Oscar Riches - 140
Samuel Abanga -41
Mohammed Seidu -32
Abraham Boadi -11
Adu Asamoah Kwasi Joseph-=3

WOMEN ORGANISER

Nana Ama Ampomah - 419
Beatrice Owusu -344
Adwoa Konadu - 39

ORGANISER

Francis Adomako

NASARA COORDINATOR

Salim Bamba

SECRETARY

Lawyer Kwame Adom Appiah - 411
Nelson Owusu Ansah - 390

ASSISTANT SECRETARY

Alan Gyimah - 538
Paul Yandoh - 190
Shadrach Agyapong - 38
Kwame Bediako - 38

YOUTH ORGANISER

Safo Raphael Patrick - 294
Martin Ameyaw - 245
Gyimah Boateng Henry Kwaku - 147
Isaac Bonsu - 32
Agyako Lawrence - 30
Kwabena Amo Aidoo - 25
Michael Ofori Akuoko - 21
Ohemeng Ian Moore - 7

TREASURER

Hajia Zainab - 388
Isaac Osei Kwarteng - 221
Frederick Addai - 151
Foster Kojo Asare - 41

