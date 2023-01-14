Chaina 8 to report to headmistress for alternative sanctions than dismissal – GES

General News of Saturday, 14 January 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has referred the matter of the dismissed girls of the Chiana Senior High School (SHS) to the school’s Disciplinary Committee.



The GES referred the matter to the school’s Disciplinary Committee following President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s intervention.



In a statement signed by its Head, Public Relations Unit Cassandra Twum Ampofo, Friday, 13 January 2023, the GES revealed that: “The affected students were dismissed based on a recommendation by the school’s Disciplinary Committee.



“Thus Management has referred the matter to the school’s Disciplinary Committee to explore alternative sanctions other than dismissal.”



“In the meantime, the affected students are to report to the Headmistress of the school for further directions,” the statement added.



The Minister for Education (MoE) Dr Yaw Adutwum directed the GES to consider an alternative disciplinary action against the eight students who were dismissed from the Chiana SHS.



This followed President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s intervention in the disciplinary action against the students.



A statement signed by the Spokesperson for the MoE, Kwasi Kwarteng, on Friday, 13 January 2023, disclosed that the Minister directed the GES to find an alternative disciplinary action instead of dismissal.



The students, who were caught on video insulting President Akufo-Addo over the challenges confronting their school, were directed to handover all school property in their possession to school authorities and go home.



The eight students were directed to go home based on a letter by the Director-General of the GES, Dr Eric Nkansah.



The said students in a viral video in November 2022, were seen vehemently insulting the President, over his failure to address their school’s challenges and the economy at large.



The GES had launched a probe into the matter after the video of the students, who then were in their second year, went viral.



The eight students apologised to President Akufo-Addo for the insults hurled at him in their viral video.



