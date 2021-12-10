Certificate will not do anything for you, I wish I knew this earlier - UK based Ghanaian

Diasporian News of Friday, 10 December 2021

Source: SVTV Africa, Contributor

UK-based Ghanaian Financial educationist, Kwesi Badu has stated that obtaining certificates only will not make one successful, however finding a solution to a problem will.



In an exclusive on ‘Daily Hustle in the UK’, the former mathematics teacher indicated that he would not rubbish the idea of education but the youth must focus on finding solutions to problems. He believes that is where success lies.



“Making money and becoming successful is not in the certificate acquired. Rather, identifying a problem and finding a solution to it. That's where you make more money. I'm not saying people should not go for certificates because I have five of them".



"It's not a bad thing but there are opportunities everywhere. Certificates will not do anything for you. I wish I knew this so many years ago,” he told host, DJ Nyaami.



Moreover, the Accra Academy alumnus also mentioned that there are four levels of wealth. The first is those who have ideas. According to him, creative individuals are at the top of the levels of wealth because they make money from the ideas they have.



“The second level are those who make money with their words. Communication is very important. That's why a coach makes more money than a manager. The third is managers and the fourth is those who do the floor jobs, cleaning etc,” he added.



