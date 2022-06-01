Central region records more vehicular burns in first third of 2022

Regional News of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Source: GNA

More than 22 vehicles were burnt beyond recognition on the highways in the Central region from Saturday, January 01 to Saturday, April 30, 2022.



The Central Regional Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Assistant Chief Fire Officer 1 (ACFO1), John Amarlai Amartey, said the vehicles involved as reported to the Service were both commercial and private.



He told the Ghana News Agency that the trend was worrying particularly on major highways on the Accra-Mankessim-Cape Coast, Cape Coast-Assin Fosu - Assin Praso, and the Komenda stretch of the Accra-Takoradi highway.



Others are Twifo Praso, Diaso and Dunkwa-on-Offin.



"The vehicular fires are such that, before the firefighters get to the scene, the vehicle had burnt beyond repairs."



“Majority of the fires are preventable if drivers had serviceable fire extinguishers at the time the fire started," he stated.



"If this trend continues, you can imagine the number of vehicles that will be lost to fire outbreak by the end of the year”, he noted and instructed all drivers to get serviceable fire extinguishers.



He pledged the Service's commitment to liaise with all its stakeholders to crack down on recalcitrant drivers without fire extinguishers in their vehicles.



“The Service, together with other security institutions should be able to successfully enforce that regulation to reduce the incidents of vehicular fires across the region.



“We are committed to ensuring fire safety, prevention and combating fires to guarantee public safety,” he noted.



As part of the National Fire Safety Week celebration, the region had embarked on vigorous fire Safety inspections, education and training at various premises all to ensure a safe environment for investments.



The celebration seeks to double up national efforts in creating fire safety awareness while devising innovative ways to tackle the menace in the country.



Giving credence to their zeal, Mr Amarlai said the Regional Command in 2021 conducted 724 fire safety education and 57 fire safety training in its premises.



Also, the Service conducted 724 inspections in an attempt to get people to comply with fire safety measures and to reduce fire occurrences thereby creating an enabling environment for development.



The Command recorded a drastic reduction in the cost of destruction caused by fire outbreaks from GH¢218,500.00 in the first four months of 2021 to GH¢90,105.00 over the same period in 2022.



An amount of GH¢1,060,050 was lost to fire outbreaks at the end of 2021.



Mr Amarlai said, "The country has experienced devastating fire outbreaks in recent times, that have claimed many lives and property.



“Fire has rendered a lot of people jobless and landed others in debt and others permanently incapacitated, directly impacting the development of this country."



He urged the citizenry to religiously abide by fire safety measures to reduce the effects.