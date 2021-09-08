Central University students agitate over increasing robbery attacks on campus

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 8 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some students of Central University-Miotso Campus have been agitating over their safety on campus following increasing robbery attacks.



For the past three weeks, students have been subjected to numerous robbery attacks by armed men which has raised huge safety concerns.



Some of them who spoke anonymously to GhanaWeb to avoid being vilified by the school authorities said the management of the school have not been proactive in ensuring their safety.



"Access routes to the school are in total darkness at night as a result of non-functioning street lights and this has endangered students who often use the ‘bush road’ to their hostels and campus buildings," said an aggrieved student.



In the past week alone, over half a dozen students and domestic staff have been attacked and their belongings snatched from them, the student added.



Another student who wrote anonymously to GhanaWeb said: “the rate of safety for students in and outside campus is very low. This circumstance has attracted armed robbers who lay in ambush to attack students who use the bush roads to their hostels and campus. Upon discovery, places like Corner Stone and the Main Administration block are where these attacks often happen.”



“The security men knowing this, took stands to patrol these two areas but on September 7, 2021, the armed robbers attacked some students inside the school’s premises. Two men who were said to be armed with guns attacked some students who were on their way to the lecture blocks in preparation for their exams,” the student added.



Students are currently living in fear and the student leaders of the school petitioned the management on Wednesday, September 8, over the robbery attacks demanding their safety.



They are reported to have held a meeting with the management later on Wednesday to address their concerns.



More updates soon.



