Central University confers honorary Doctorate on former council members

Central University has conferred honorary doctorate degrees on three former members of the university council for their dedicated service that has tremendously transformed the fortunes of the university.



The Reverend Dr Rosalind Aryee was decorated with the honorary doctorate in Communication Arts; Dr Fred Kofi Asare Yeboah was awarded the with Engineering and Dr Felix Kwame Semavor, with finance.



The Central University in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tema on Tuesday said it demonstrates the commitment to honour deserving persons in the nation as a way to encourage others to give selfless services to mankind.



According to the statement, the Chancellor of the CU, the Rev. Dr Mensa Otabil, paid “a glowing tribute to the three persons and recounted some of their invaluable contributions over the years and their dedication to the cause of building a formidable private university for the nation and the world.”



According to the statement, the Vice-Chancellor of CU, Professor Bill Buenar Puplampu indicated that their contributions had helped to set the institution on a solid foundation and ready to make more impact, especially in the Sciences.



Prof Puplampu also used the occasion to announce CU’s partnership agreement with EON-XR, which would enable the university to integrate virtual and augmented reality into teaching and learning.



According to the statement, construction work on the University Clinic would soon commence.



According to the statement, Rev. Dr Aryee, Dr Yeboah, and Dr Semavor had cumulatively contributed over 40 years of experience to the growth and development of the university.



In attendance to grace the occasion was the new Chairman of the CU Council, Justice (Mrs) Gertrude Torkornoo; Justice Anin Yeboah, the Chief Justice; present from Convocation were the Deans, Directors, and Heads of Department from the CU.