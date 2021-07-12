Central Regional Minister tasks Civil/Public servants to leave politics to politicians

General News of Monday, 12 July 2021

Source: GNA

Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan, Central Regional Minister, has asked Civil and Public Servants to leave politics to politicians and use their rich expertise to support the government to transform the region.



Mrs. Assan made the call at a meeting with staff of the Effutu Municipal Assembly, Heads of Decentralized Departments, and Security Agencies at Winneba.



The Minister was accompanied by the Chief Director of the Central Regional Coordinating Council, Mr. Kingsley Adjei Boahen, Service Commanders, Heads of department, and the Effutu Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. John B. Ninson.



The engagement formed part of a day’s visit to the Area, to officially introduce herself and seek their blessing and support.



Mrs. Assan stated that her doors were open to receiving fruitful suggestions and ideas to champion the transformation of the Region, which should be a collective affair, and called for effective collaboration to achieve that feat.



She and her entourage earlier on called on Neenyi Ghartey VIII, Effutu Oma Odefe, and the entire members of the Effutu Traditional Council at his palace to introduce herself and also solicit for their support, blessing, advice, and fruitful ideas to work.



Neenyi in his welcoming address applauded the Minister for her resilience and hard work and urged her to continue to live up to expectations in the discharge of her core duties.



He emphasized the need for technocrats in the Region to give the Minister their full support to facilitate the total development of the Area.



He also assured that the Traditional Council will collaborate with her in her duties to make the Region a destination of choice and prayed for the Lord’s guidance and inspiration for her in all endeavors.