Central Regional Minister receives iGRED Africa ahead of forum

Regional News of Thursday, 23 June 2022

Source: Noelyne Mensah

On the 21st of June, 2022, the Institute for Gender, Research, Education and Development (iGRED Africa), led by Founder and Chief Executive, Noelyne Mensah paid a courtesy call on the Central Regional Minister, Honorable Justina Marigold Assan.



The visit is ahead of an education programme dubbed ‘Learners Forum (LeaFO), which is set to be piloted in the region.



The programme seeks to provide students with cognitive skills development training and mentorship. It would help students improve from the traditional way of learning which constitutes "chew-pour-and forget", by helping students to practicalise knowledge in various creative ways.



The forum would also help students discover their brains' unique characteristics to maximize their academic potential while preparing them with career guidance for the world of work.



Justina Marigold Assan who is also a former teacher emphasized the importance of the Learners’ Forum due to the critical issues it is designed to solve in society.



She expressed her passion for the mentorship module on the Learners’ Forum, as an effective tool to spark a desire for high aspiration among the youth who are future leaders and pledged her unflinching support to iGRED.