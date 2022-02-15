Central Regional Minister courts queen mothers’ support to fight adolescent pregnancy

Regional News of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Source: GNA

Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan, the Central Regional Minister, has rallied the support of queen mothers in the region to help fight the scourge of adolescent pregnancy.



Expressing disquiet over the region’s position as the third of 16 in adolescent pregnancies in the country, she said the situation posed unimaginable danger to its development.



She, therefore, challenged the queen mothers, as custodians of culture, to bring their influence to bear on efforts to turn the situation around, indicating that the key responsibility of development rested on their shoulders.



Mrs. Assan made the call during her first formal meeting with the queen mothers as part of the Valentine’s Day celebration in Cape Coast, on the theme: "Combating Adolescent Pregnancy: The Role of Queen Mothers in Central Region".



The engagement also saw deliberations on ways to sustainably improve the welfare of children and girls for the betterment of the region, after which the queen mothers were feted and handed some gifts.



Statistics provided by the Central Regional Health Directorate indicated that the region recorded 7,558 adolescent pregnancies in 2021, which was 2,743 shy of the cases recorded in 2020.



In spite of the significant reduction in cases, the Minister said there was the urgent need for the queen mothers to? have one voice in devising ways to reduce the figures even further, citing a cumulative figure of close to 11,000 cases of school dropouts as a result of the canker over the past few years.



“We can't sideline women in the development of the region. If the region will stand out in terms of development, that depends on women and I can't do that alone. If we don't act now, we won't have leaders,” she said.



Mrs. Assan appealed to all metropolitan, municipal, and district chief executives to support the cause, adding that: “The benefits, thereof, will be for all of us.”



She raised concerns over skin bleaching that had become fashionable among young female students in recent times and asked for an end to it.



Dr. Akosua Agyeiwaa Owusu-Sarpong, the Regional Director of Health, said many girls suffered sexual abuse in their communities and that such incidents had mental effects including panic attacks, bipolar, and the urge to harm themselves.



She said safeguarding the girl-child was everyone's responsibility and urged the queens to organise fora in their various communities to enable health officials to interact with the children.?



Mrs. Martha Owusu Agyemang, the Regional Director of Education, expressed gratitude to the queens for their support in education and implored them to step up such efforts.



Nana Adwoa Nkansah Aduam III, the Paramount Queen of Agona Nsaba and President of the Central Regional Queen Mothers Association, expressed their resolve to support the cause of ensuring the welfare of the youth and the region’s development.