Central Regional Chairman of GPRTU interdicted for financial malfeasance

General News of Saturday, 29 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Leadership of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), has resolved to interdict the Central Regional Chairman of the union, Alhaji R. S. Artey.



The decision according to the national leadership of GPRTU follows the establishment of a prima facie against the regional chairman on allegations of financial malfeasance, dictatorship and autocracy.



Some regional executives of the Central Regional branch of GPRTU made up of the Regional Vice Chairman – Ignatius Mensah, Regional First Trustee – M. K Tetteh and Regional Second Trustee – John Coffie, on January 17, 2022, filed a complaint with the national leadership making the stated allegations against their chairman.



Among other things, the regional chairman was accused by the executives of setting aside the constitution of the union and making arbitrary decisions.



“The Regional Chairman does not operate the office with the constitution. So we the elected officers normally advised him on his behaviour. As at now he has not changed this behaviour.



“He takes monies from the office without documentation. We the elected officers have been trying to prevent this attitude. Because of this he has taken us off the accounting system in the office. And he has told the accountant and the cashier that anytime we request for any financial statement they should not give us any feedback,” portions of the complaint said.



Further to that, the regional executives also accused Alhaji Artey of keeping sales from the union’s cars to himself and selling off some of the cars without the knowledge and consent of the executives.



“He has sold 2 Benz buses (a 23-seater at GHC28,000, and a 33-seater cargo at GHC40,000) to unknown persons. The monies have not come to the office, anytime we ask he insults us. The GHC68,000 is still with him.



“He has brought 2 private cars to the secretariat, and has come for GHC18,330 from the office to license them without consulting the elected officers,” the petitioners further alleged.



In a letter dated January, 25, 2022, and addressed the regional chairman, the national leadership of GPRTU said it has acquired preliminary information to support the allegations made against him and has thus resolved to interdict Alhaji R. S. Artey.



“The National Management of the Union upon a preliminary investigation conducted into the allegations of financial malfeasance, autocracy and dictatorship on the Central Regional Chairman of the Union by your colleague Regional Officers; have arrived at a decision to interdict you for thorough investigations to be conducted into the whole issue.



“This is after the National Officers had interrogated you and had established (prima facie) (Preliminary information to support a case) against you in accordance with Article 23 of the Unions constitution sub-clause (c),” the letter said.



The national leadership noted that while on interdiction, the accused Central regional chairman will be placed on two-thirds of his salary allowance until an investigation into the matter is completed and a decision is taken in accordance with the constitution of the union.



"An Officer charge with a criminal offence shall be interdicted on two thirds (2/3) salary or Allowance until he or she is exonerated," the letter quoted the constitution of GPRTU.








