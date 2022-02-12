Central Region to host 65th Independence Day celebration

General News of Saturday, 12 February 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Central Region will this year host the 2022 Edition of the 65th Independence Anniversary celebrations in Cape Coast.



This is part of the vision of President Akufo-Addo to rotate some national programmes such as the Independence Day Celebration in the regions.



Launching the event, the Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan expressed profound gratitude to the President for hosting such a historic event in the region.



She pledged that the occasion will be one of the memorable events in the annals of the region and urged all stakeholders to partake fully to make it a success.