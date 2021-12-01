Central Region records 5,110 teenage pregnancies

Health News of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Girls between 15 and 19 pregnant in first half of 2021 in Central region



UNFPA empowers girls to enjoy early-marriage-free childhood



110,000 teenage girls pregnant in 2020



At least 5,110 adolescent girls aged 15 and 19 got pregnant in the Central Region from January to June, 2021, the Ghanaiantimes has reported.



According to the report, 157 adolescent girls in the region between the ages of 10 and 14 years got pregnant during the same period.



In Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem Municipality (KEEA), 11 girls in the Central Region between 10 and 14 got pregnant while 268 girls between the ages of 15 and 19 got pregnant within the same period.



Team Leader for Gender and Empowerment of International Needs Ghana, Ms. Elikem Awuye, disclosed this information at an Intra-learning Exchanges with Beneficiaries and Facilitators of the Child-Marriage Project and The Adolescent Learning Forum’.



She indicated that, in 2020, 110,000 adolescent girls were pregnant nationwide and out of the number, 103,000 were between 10 and 14 years, with girls belonging to the age brackets, 15 to 19 recording 107,00.





The forum organized by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) was geared towards empowering adolescent girls to enjoy a childhood free from risk of early marriage.



It also seeks to empower adolescents to experience healthier, safer and a more fulfilled lives.