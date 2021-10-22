Central Region needs an airport - Allotey Jacobs 'begs' President Akufo-Addo

General News of Friday, 22 October 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former NDC Central Regional Chairman, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to construct an airport in the Region.



The President is currently touring the Central Region as part of his annual visits to the sixteen (16) Regions and has been assuring the residents of his government's plans for the Region.



He stated that his government will revive the Komenda Sugar Factory in Cape Coast which is aimed at cutting the making Ghana a manufacturer and exporter of sugar as well as creating more jobs.



Speaking on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' programme, Allotey Jacobs stressed that the Central Region needs an airport because it is the ''hub of tourism'' and will facilitate the movement of tourists to the Region.



" . . If you want to promote the tourism in Central Region, you need airstrip or an airport," he added.



