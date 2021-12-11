Central Gonja District Director of Health dies in accident

Regional News of Saturday, 11 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Central Gonja District Director of Health Service, David Bakari, has reportedly died in a car accident around Fufulso on the Tamale-Buipe-Kumasi highway.



The accident happened in the late hours of Friday, December 10.



The late Director of Health was said to be driving from Buipe to Damongo when the accident happened, leading to his death.



According to an eyewitness, the director ran into a stationary long vehicle.



This is the second time in a week lives have been lost through motor accidents in the Savannah Region.



On Wednesday, December 8, some 13 people died on the Sawla-Wa Highway after a VIP bus on which they were travelling was involved in an accident.