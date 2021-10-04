Central Gonja DCE nominee gets 100% endorsement

Regional News of Monday, 4 October 2021

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The District Chief Executive (DCE) nominee for the Central Gonja district of the Savannah Region, Iddrisu Salia Kamara, has been confirmed. He received an overwhelming endorsement from all the 43 assembly members.



In his acceptance speech, Mr Salia Kamara who was the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Yapei-Kusawgu constituency in the 2020 elections used the opportunity to thank President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the confidence reposed in him to manage the affairs of the district.



He also thanked the Chiefs, people of the district, Assembly members and the Savannah Regional minister for making sure the process of his confirmation was done successfully.



The Central Gonja DCE assured the people of his jurisdiction that he would be operated by using a people-centred approach for the development of the area.



He called for the support of all to enhance the development of the area.



Mr Salia Kamara becomes the 3rd DCE to be confirmed with a 100% endorsement in the Savannah region after the North Gonja district and West Gonja Municipality getting similar 100% endorsements.



Earlier, the Assembly members in the Central Gonja district gave a 100% endorsement to the Sankpala Electoral area assemblyman Hon. Alhassan Nindow as the Presiding Member for the Assembly. He went unopposed.