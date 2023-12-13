Center for Public Discourse Analysis gears up for second vice-presidential permutation forum ahead of Ghana’s 2024 elections

General News of Wednesday, 13 December 2023

In anticipation of Ghana’s general elections scheduled for December 7, 2024, the Center for Public Discourse Analysis is preparing to host its second Vice-Presidential Permutation Forum.



The event aims to shed light on the role of the Vice President and explore potential candidates from both the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The current Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the NPP, and Former President, John Dramani Mahama of the NDC, both flagbearers of their respective parties going into election 2024, are expected to select their running mates, sparking public discussions about potential candidates in the media.



Themed “Choosing the Vice-President: Qualities and the kind of Vice President we need,” the forum will take place on Friday, December 15, 2023, at the Seminar Room of the University of Media, Arts and Communication – Institute of Journalism (UniMAC-IJ), North Dzorwulu campus.



It will also serve as a platform for in-depth discussions on the contemporary roles of the Vice President, the qualities necessary for the position, and the evolution of the role over the past decade.



Panelists for the forum include Dr. Nansata Yakubu, Programmes Director of Reform Initiatives; Dr. Godfred Akoto Boafo, Head of Current Affairs at Citi FM and Commissioning Editor of The Conversations Africa; Evans Mensah, Senior News Editor and Head of Political Desk at Joy FM; and Winston Amoah, Senior Journalist at Multimedia Group.



Key questions that the panelists will address include the contemporary roles of the Vice President, the qualities to look for in the next Vice President, likely candidates from both parties and the factors relevant to their selection. The forum will also explore whether the Vice-Presidential selection process should be reconsidered.



Dr. Etse Sikanku, Head of the Center for Public Discourse Analysis and Director of Research, Innovation, and Development at UniMAC-IJ, expressed the purpose of the forum, stating, “The event seeks to throw light on the institution of the Vice Presidency, how it has changed over time, and the qualities needed for an impactful Vice Presidential tenure.”



The forum follows the country’s first-ever edition organized by the Center in 2019 and is poised to provide valuable insights into the political landscape and the dynamics of the potential Vice Presidential candidates ahead of the 2024 elections.