Census trainee data collectors agitate over reduced allowances

General News of Thursday, 10 June 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Eastern Regional Director of Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) Bright Worlanyo Neku has urged agitating field data collection officers for the 2021 population and housing census in New Juaben South Municipality to remain calm assuring that nobody will be short-changed.



Data collection officers undergoing a ten-day training program which started from Monday, May 31 and ends June 9, 2021, were initially reportedly promised Ghc550 for transportation at the end of the training but the amount was reduced to Ghc440 and subsequently Ghc330.



A Statement by the Government Statistician Prof. Samuel Annim had said, “on the side of GSS, we will be providing a transport allowance of GH₵330. The first tranche of 30% will be paid after the first week of training. The second tranche of 40% will be paid in the second week of training and the last tranche will be paid three days after the start of the listing.”



He emphasized “trainees that do not complete the training or who are selected but decline will forfeit the final 30%. For trainees who will finally be selected as Enumerators, a lump sum of GH₵2,520 will be paid for the listing and enumeration exercise. For trainees who will be selected as Supervisors, their remuneration will be GH₵2,940 for the listing and enumeration exercise.”



“These amounts will be paid in tranches and the details are provided in the contracts. All payments will be done via G-money and so all trainees should ensure they are registered on G-Money and provide the correct telephone number for payment.”



However, the enumerators and supervisors are unhappy over the variations creating suspicion among them that they are being short-changed by some individuals in charge of the training, therefore, threatening to boycott the training and subsequently withdraw from the entire exercise.



The Eastern Regional Director of Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) Bright Worlanyo Neku however blamed the agitations on miscommunication.



He noted “their T&T in contention now, we promised to give them Ghc500 but later on they’ve heard that we slashed it to Ghc440 then now going down to Ghc330 so because of those things they want to boycott the program. When I went there I met the facilitators, we discussed the issues, so I explained to the facilitators that this is the situation.”



He told the media “the first thing I did was that during the opening address, the address was sent from Accra from the Chief Executive which was read to them, in that opening address, it was stated that they will pay them G440 for ten days. So where they got that Ghc50 (per day) from I don’t know. It was that document that the Ghc440 was quoted. But later, we had another communique that the Ghc440 was a mistake so it is now going to be Ghc30 for their T&T per day.”



This year’s census is the first digital Population and Housing Census in Ghana.



Field Officers are therefore being trained to master the contents of the manual and the use of the tablets in order to be successful.



A real-time data collection and real-time data quality monitoring mechanisms to scrutinize the data daily have been synchronized for error identification for correction.



According to the GSS, the monitoring is an additional layer of supervision

added to enhance the accuracy of the data collected.



The technology will also offer Management an opportunity to monitor the movement of enumerators and supervisors, timing, and origin of interacting with servers.



The 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC) is estimated to cost the country GHS521 million.



Out of this amount, the government has raised and disbursed GHS 467 million for the start of the exercise.



The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) says the 2021 census will begin across the country from Sunday, June 27,(Census night). The exercise will run till July 11, 2021.