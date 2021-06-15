Census is our biblical duty - Clergyman

General News of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Source: GNA

The Reverend David Zungbey, the Pastor in charge of the Mountain of Grace Cathedral of the African Methodist Episcopal (A.M.E) Zion Church at Oyibi in Accra, said a census is a biblical duty hence every Christians must participate to make it a success.



He said the genesis of censuses could be traced to the birth of Jesus Christ, adding: "The story of Jesus begins with a census when Caesar Augustus called for everyone to be counted. That is how come Mary and Joseph went to Bethlehem".



Rev. Zungbey, therefore, urged Christians to get ready and avail themselves to be counted during the Population and Housing Census, scheduled to take place from June 28 to July 11, 2021.



He asked the public to verify the identification of the officials to ensure they were in safe hands.



He said Ghana carried out censuses once every 10 years, which was an important venture to acquire reliable data for development.



The 2021 Population and Housing Census, on the theme: "You Count, Get Counted," began with a listing of structures on Sunday, June 13.



It is scheduled to take place on the night of Sunday, June 27, christened; “the Census Night.”



It would be the reference point for all information to be collected and mark the beginning of the enumeration phase from June 28 to July 11.



