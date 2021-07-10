Census in Hohoe has been successful - Kweikuma

Regional News of Saturday, 10 July 2021

Source: GNA

Mr Peter Kweikuma, the Hohoe Municipal Census Officer, said the ongoing 2021 Population and Housing Census in the Municipality has, so far, been successful.



He said the work was shared equally among all enumerators and supervisors and almost half of them had completed their assignment.



Mr Kweikuma, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, disclosed that enumerators, who had completed their work, were being reassigned to support others still on the field.



“We are hoping that by July 11, if not for anything, 95 per cent should be able to finish their work,” he said.



Mr Kweikuma said the rains posed a major challenge to the work, making it difficult for enumerators to reach respondents.



Some respondents were also reluctant to respond to the questions, he said, adding that supervisors were available to educate them on the need to participate.