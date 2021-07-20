Census extended again, to end July 30

General News of Tuesday, 20 July 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has extended the mop-up enumeration exercise for the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC) for the second time.



According to the GSS, the second extension would last for 12 days and end on July 30, 2021.



The GSS says it has currently completed 94% of enumerating households captured by the office.



The extension is to allow them to capture the remaining 4% of households that are yet to be covered in the exercise in some parts of the country.



Addressing a press briefing on Monday, July 19, 2021, the Government Statistician, Prof. Kobina Annim, ‘in line with the GSS’s principle of leaving no one uncounted, the service gave a second window to ensure that everyone was counted to get reliable data on the country.



He further disclosed that all other regions aside from the Greater Accra Region, where 75% of households have been enumerated, 90% of households, have been enumerated.



He disclosed the GSS has identified 25 metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) as priority areas for the next 12 days.



The MMDAs are located in the Greater Accra, Central, Western, Eastern and Volta regions.



“The identification of these selected areas for the extension and the accompanying duration are driven by a number of factors including calls received by persons in Ghana on their status and experience of the enumeration, [a] departure from benchmark indicators, assessment of the coverage and quality of data received so far,” he added.