Census enumeration covers 96 per cent households in Dormaa Central

Regional News of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Source: GNA

Mr Peter Yaw Oppong, the Dormaa Central Municipal Census Officer on Tuesday said 96 per cent of households in the Municipality have been covered, with few areas yet to be enumerated in the ongoing Population and Housing Census exercise.



He disclosed that a greater chunk of households were still left to be enumerated in Dormaa- Ahenkro town, in areas such as Low Cost, Abb and Can Royals along the Nkrankwanta road after the Agapet Filling Station.



Briefing the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of Bono Region about his assessment of the exercise, Mr. Oppong was optimistic that the one-week extension and mop up exercise would enable them to bring the work to full completion by Friday.



He said few challenges had caused the exercise to be extended nationwide, noting that some enumeration and supervisory officers needed to be reassigned to other Supervisory Areas (SAs) and Enumeration Areas (EAs), particularly, where there were still a number of households left to be counted.



"Other census officials have finished their work, some are about wrapping up to synchronize to national. Some EAs have up to 147 households to enumerate," Mr. Oppong added.



Explaining the cause for the one-week extension, he cited that when the demarcation was done in the Municipality during the 2010 Census, officials did not factor into account the possibility that some areas would have population increase beyond expectation.



That, according to him, culminated in certain EAs currently having larger areas in scope than others and therefore needed a corresponding number of Supervisory Officers to take care of them.



"So you are confronted with situations where an enumeration officer is over-burdened and over-loaded with tasks to enumerate many households, especially in larger EAs. This is where we have to reassign others to help them to scale up the process so we can complete on schedule," Mr Oppong reiterated.



He said remote areas of the Municipality where enumeration was still on-going within the extension period included Tweapeasie, Atesikrom, Ntaabene, Antwirifo and Badukrom, a border community.



