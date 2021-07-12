Census: 91 districts yet to complete data collection

Regional News of Monday, 12 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has disclosed that data have been received on 80 percent of the expected households earmarked for the 2021 Population and Housing Census as at the 12th day of enumeration.



It also said 181 out of the 272 statistical districts were on course to compete data collection as at Sunday, July 11.



These were made known at a press briefing by the Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, on Sunday, when the two-week exercise was scheduled to end.



He announced that the completion rates in some of the districts would have to continue.



“An initial mop-up period of 12th to 18th July has been scheduled to complete the work in the outstanding enumeration areas,” he announced.



The exercise began on the night of Sunday, June 27.



So far, 12 out of the 16 regions have had above 80 percent of data collection.



But with 55 percent done so far, the Greater Accra Region will have the exercise continuing in some 10 districts.



These districts are Ga West, Ga North, Ayawaso West, Adentan, Ga East, and Ledzokuku.



The rest are La-NKwantanang Madina, Kpone Katamanso, Shaid Osudoku and Tema West.



Prof Annim indicated that field closure activities have already begun in supervisory areas where work has been completed.



He appealed to citizens who are hesitant to participate in the exercise by cooperating with enumerators.