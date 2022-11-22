Censure motion: Ad-hoc C’tee to submit report today

General News of Tuesday, 22 November 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ad-hoc committee probing the censure motion against the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta will lay its report to the plenary on today, November 22, 2022.



The public hearing into the minority’s claims against the Finance Minister as grounds for the censure motion was concluded last Friday.



Co-Chair of the committee, Dr. Dominic Ayine disclosed the report will be presented to the House by Tuesday.



“We will apply to the Speaker for an extension of time to be able to file our report and the purpose of the report will simply be to continue the debate on the motion for the vote of censure and the report will be laid in Parliament hopefully on Tuesday.”



At least 18 documents were submitted for consideration by the committee as part of the evidence in the minority’s censure motion case.



Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta last Friday responded to five grounds of the minority motion of censure against his removal when he appeared before the eight-member bipartisan ad hoc committee.



At least 7 grounds were originally tabled as the basis for the removal of the Finance Minister in the House, but the ad hoc committee struck out two.



Grounds stood down included the Transfer of over $100 million dollars petroleum revenue into offshore accounts and Conflict of interest claims.



The fate of the Finance Minister will be known after the committee report is presented to the plenary.