Cement block was used to hit late Maj. Mahama’s head - Witness

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 21 February 2022

Source: GNA

The investigator in the case involving the 14 alleged murderers of the late Major Maxwell Adams Mahama, says Kofi Nyame, an accused in the case hit the deceased with a 5-inch cement block on the head.



Chief Inspector Samuel Agyarkwa, who is also the 14th prosecution witness, told the court that the accused used the block to hit the deceased when he was lying beside a wall of a mud house.



“He drops the block on his head,” the witness said during a further cross-examination by Mr Theophilus Donkor, the Counsel for Nyame and John Bosie.



Fourteen persons are standing trial at an Accra High Court over the killing of Major Mahama, who was an officer of the 5th Infantry Battalion at Burma Camp.



The late Major was on duty at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region when on May 29, 2017, some residents allegedly mistook him for an armed robber and lynched him.

The mob had ignored his persistent plea that he was an officer of the Ghana Armed Forces.



The accused persons are William Baah, the Assemblymember of Denkyira-Obuasi, Bernard Asamoah alias Daddy, Kofi Nyame a.k.a Abortion, Akwasi Boah, Kwame Tuffour, Joseph Appiah Kubi, Michael Anim and Bismarck Donkor.

Others are John Bosie, Akwasi Baah, Charles Kwaning, Emmanuel Badu, Bismarck Abanga and Kwadwo Anima.



The Counsel disagreed with the witness, saying if a 5-inch block was used on the head of the deceased, it would damage the skull of his head.



Asked whether he took charge statement from the accused persons, the witness answered in the affirmative, adding that both were charged with conspiracy to commit murder and murder.



The Lawyer asked the witness whether his investigations revealed that the accused persons had met before the sudden death of Maj. Mahama.



Chief Inspector Agyarkwa responded, saying: “My lord, l cannot tell but both accused persons were at the same place when the late Maj. Mahama was murdered, and they took part in the attack.”



“They actively took part in lynching Maj. Mahama and the video confirmed their participation couple with their own statement given to the police,” the investigator said.



Mr. Donkor then prayed to the court to ask the witness to make available his Diary of Action used during his investigations.