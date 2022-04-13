Cells don’t have air condition; Barker-Vormawor’s claims of torture are baseless – Govt

General News of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The government has denied claims by #FixTheCountry Convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, that he was tortured whiles in custody.



Mr. Barker-Vormawor in his first public address after his release alleged that he was tortured by security officials after his arrest on February 11.



He also said that a jail cell designed for four people was filled with 30 detainees while mentioning that the cell was without ventilation and had bed bugs, cockroaches, and rats crawling.



But responding to claims of torture in an interview with Accra-based Joy FM, Deputy Attorney-General, Alfred Tuah Yeboah said that Mr. Barker-Vormawor’s claims were baseless till he provides additional evidence to support his accusations.



“He talks about the conditions of the cell, certainly that will not amount to torture. If he is talking about poor conditions in our cells or in our prisons, then he may have a point because it’s not a new thing. It's an issue that every government has been trying to resolve. But talking about torture, I beg to differ unless he provides other evidence,” he said.



Mr. Tuah-Yeboah while admitting that cell conditions were not the best indicated that the cells do not have air condition and that an inmate may be fortunate to even have a fan.



He observed however that Mr. Barker-Vormawor was not placed in such cell conditions alone to punish him as he was there with other detainees.



“He was placed in cells. He wasn’t the only person in that cell. There were other people in that cell. So when he talks about torture, that’s where my problem is. The conditions…definitely if you are arrested and placed in custody, you may not have an air condition facility.



“You may not even have a fan. If you are fortunate, you may have a fan. So heat, definitely he may want to complain about it which some of us may think that if we have the resources we may have to improve the facility. But he wasn’t given any facility that you may say was specifically meant for him to inflict pain or suffering on him,” he further stated.



Mr. Barker-Vormawor was arrested at the Kotoka International Airport on February 11 when he touched down from the United Kingdom (UK) for threatening to stage a coup if the E-levy is passed.



He was charged with treason felony and eventually released on March 17 after meeting his bail conditions.