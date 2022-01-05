Celestine Donkor reveals why she left the SDA church

Music of Wednesday, 5 January 2022

Source: Ebenezer Donkoh, Contributor

Ghanaian gospel music star Celestine Donkor has made known why she left the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church despite her wild love for them.



Referred to as the gospel soldier, the Agbebolo who has worshipped with several churches in the past in an interview with NY DJ on BTM Afrika revealed she couldn't survive the SDA church because the church won't allow her to wear earrings.



Yes, she loved them big and was not ready to let go. In the interview on BTM Afrika, Celestine Donkor said:



"I attended a lot of churches because of my singing. I even attended SDA because of the songs they sing. They were in my neighbourhood and I loved it when they sang but I left because they wouldn't allow me to wear my earrings.



"Yes, I left because I love my earrings. In fact, the big ones so I couldn't survive there but I loved it there".



Watch the interview below.



