Celebrating Mothers: Mothers in NICU need support - Two-time NICU mother advocates

General News of Friday, 13 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The founder of NICU Soldiers, an advocacy blog that focuses on the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), has called for support for mothers whose babies are admitted to the unit.



According to Efia Akese, a two-time NICU mom, the unit, which specialises in the care of sick and preterm babies, is a difficult place for mothers.



“These mothers have recentlyT been delivered of their babies with some going through traumatic deliveries. Most of them are still recovering from childbirth but have no choice but to sit throughout the day and nurse their babies.



“Hospitals with NICUs must provide a befitting resting place for these mothers. Some of the mothers sit in chairs while others sleep on the bare floor. These conditions are not the best and affect their recovery process,” she said.



Efia Akese made these comments when her outfit partnered with Nutriday, a zinc fortified yoghurt by Fan Milk Limited to make donations to mothers at the NICU of the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua on Mothers' Day.



The organisation shared lunch and packs of Nutriday to all mothers whose babies were on admission at the unit and also presented a special gift to a mother who had been at the facility for the longest period.



“This Unit brings back memories of sleepless nights but I am happy we can contribute to alleviating the trauma mothers here go through. Last year, we raised funds for parents at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra who could not afford the oxygen bills of their babies.



"This year, we hope to raise funds to purchase some equipment to support this unit. Our major fundraiser will be launched in July and this donation is a prelude to the equipment donation,” she explained



Efia Akese called on individual and corporate organisations to support the cause of the organisation saying, “Most neonatal deaths and life-long complications can be prevented if NICUs are well-resourced. We hope to raise money to buy equipment such as phototherapy machines, neonatal pulse oximeters and radiant warmers for the unit.”



She expressed gratitude to the health workers at the unit for their selflessness and commitment towards ensuring that the babies are well catered for and to Nutriday for the support.